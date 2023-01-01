2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10239326

10239326 VIN: 2D4CN1AEXAR313310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers

