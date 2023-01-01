Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

194,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Stow n Go

Stow n Go

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10290234
  • VIN: 2d4rn4dexar106004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!PEOPLE MOVER!!CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL GRAND CARAVAN STWO N' GO!!FINISHED IN BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!REAR HEAT!!QUAD CAPTAIN CHAIRS!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

