WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL  BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL!!ONLY 132,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!7 PASSENGER!!STOW N GO!!ALLOYS!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY HARD TO FIND ONE LIKE THIS!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!PEOPLE MOVER!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

132,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
ONLY 132,000 KMS STWO N GO

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE8AR187052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL  BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL!!ONLY 132,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!7 PASSENGER!!STOW N GO!!ALLOYS!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY HARD TO FIND ONE LIKE THIS!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!PEOPLE MOVER!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Quads / Captains

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

