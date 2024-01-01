Menu
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS PEOPLE MOVER!!DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE FINISHED IN BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC!!ONLY 185,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!7 PASSENGER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 5,999 + HST AND LICENSING

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

185,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
7 PASSENGER

7 PASSENGER

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE7AR277387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS PEOPLE MOVER!!DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE FINISHED IN BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC!!ONLY 185,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!7 PASSENGER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 5,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

