Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PEOPLE MOVER!!CHECK OUT THIS 2010 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL WHITE GOLD METALLIC!!ONLY 149,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!REAR HEAT AND AIR CONDITION!!TV / DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM!!7 PASSENGER!!STOW N GO!!REVERSE CAMERA!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!NO ACCIDENTS,CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

ONLY 149,000 KMS 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle
12343035

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

ONLY 149,000 KMS 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1743264041
  2. 1743264043
  3. 1743264045
  4. 1743264050
  5. 1743264055
  6. 1743264060
  7. 1743264065
  8. 1743264071
  9. 1743264076
  10. 1743264081
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2d4rn4de6ar445908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PEOPLE MOVER!!CHECK OUT THIS 2010 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL WHITE GOLD METALLIC!!ONLY 149,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!REAR HEAT AND AIR CONDITION!!TV / DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM!!7 PASSENGER!!STOW N GO!!REVERSE CAMERA!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!NO ACCIDENTS,CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Auto

Used 2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 4X4 ONLY 140,000 KMS for sale in York, ON
2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 4X4 ONLY 140,000 KMS 140,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan LADDER RACK ELECTRIC INVERTER for sale in York, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan LADDER RACK ELECTRIC INVERTER 192,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan LADDER RACK DIVIDER REAR SHELVES for sale in York, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan LADDER RACK DIVIDER REAR SHELVES 183,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan