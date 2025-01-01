Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PEOPLE MOVER!!CHECK OUT THIS 2010 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BLUE SHADE METALLIC!!ONLY 165,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!REAR HEAT AND AIR CONDITION!!FACTORY REMOTE STARTER!!7 PASSENGER!!STOW N GO!!ALLOYS WRAPPED IN NEW RUBBER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!NO RUST, OIL SPRAYED AND UNDERCOATED RELIGIOUSLY!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE ONLY 165,000 KMS STOW N GO

Watch This Vehicle
12470955

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE ONLY 165,000 KMS STOW N GO

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1746055855305
  2. 1746055855788
  3. 1746055856265
  4. 1746055856716
  5. 1746055857145
  6. 1746055857622
  7. 1746055858055
  8. 1746055858534
  9. 1746055858989
  10. 1746055859420
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE4AR361764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PEOPLE MOVER!!CHECK OUT THIS 2010 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BLUE SHADE METALLIC!!ONLY 165,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!REAR HEAT AND AIR CONDITION!!FACTORY REMOTE STARTER!!7 PASSENGER!!STOW N GO!!ALLOYS WRAPPED IN NEW RUBBER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!NO RUST, OIL SPRAYED AND UNDERCOATED RELIGIOUSLY!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Auto

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ONLY 165,000 KMS STOW N GO for sale in York, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ONLY 165,000 KMS STOW N GO 165,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan STOW N GO REMOTE STARTER for sale in York, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan STOW N GO REMOTE STARTER 234,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Econoline LADDER RACK ELECTRIC INVERTER for sale in York, ON
2011 Ford Econoline LADDER RACK ELECTRIC INVERTER 124,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan