Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PEOPLE MOVER!!CHECK OUT THIS 2010 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN STONE WHITE!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!7 PASSENGER!!STOW N GO!!ALLOYS!!LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Stow N Go

Watch This Vehicle
12499063

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Stow N Go

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1746635295264
  2. 1746635295769
  3. 1746635296252
  4. 1746635296726
  5. 1746635297189
  6. 1746635297639
  7. 1746635298097
  8. 1746635298528
  9. 1746635298973
  10. 1746635299445
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PEOPLE MOVER!!CHECK OUT THIS 2010 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN STONE WHITE!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!7 PASSENGER!!STOW N GO!!ALLOYS!!LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Auto

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan LADDER RACK ONLY 132000KMS for sale in York, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan LADDER RACK ONLY 132000KMS 132,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ONLY 165,000 KMS STOW N GO for sale in York, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ONLY 165,000 KMS STOW N GO 165,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan STOW N GO REMOTE STARTER for sale in York, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan STOW N GO REMOTE STARTER 234,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan