$6,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Stow N Go
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Stow N Go
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PEOPLE MOVER!!CHECK OUT THIS 2010 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN STONE WHITE!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!7 PASSENGER!!STOW N GO!!ALLOYS!!LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Swift Auto
Email Swift Auto
Swift Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-822-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204