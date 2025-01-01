Menu
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL!!ONLY 158,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!7 PASSENGER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!PEOPLE MOVER!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

158,000 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE / ONLY 158,000 KMS

12923459

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE / ONLY 158,000 KMS

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DEXAR173475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL!!ONLY 158,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!7 PASSENGER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!PEOPLE MOVER!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-822-5204

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan