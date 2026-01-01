$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE STOW N GO
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE STOW N GO
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN VERY GORGEOUS BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC!!STOW N GO!!ONLY 185,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS!!17" ALLOYS!!PEOPLE MOVER!!HARD TO FIND THIS CLEAN THIS NICE!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
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416-822-5204