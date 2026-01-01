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<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN VERY GORGEOUS BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC!!STOW N GO!!ONLY 185,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS!!17 ALLOYS!!PEOPLE MOVER!!HARD TO FIND THIS CLEAN THIS NICE!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE STOW N GO

Watch This Vehicle
14074188

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE STOW N GO

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE2AR196121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FINISHED IN VERY GORGEOUS BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC!!STOW N GO!!ONLY 185,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS!!17" ALLOYS!!PEOPLE MOVER!!HARD TO FIND THIS CLEAN THIS NICE!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Seating

Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
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416-822-5204

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$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan