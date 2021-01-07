Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

163,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Swift Auto

416-822-5204

SE STOW N' GO

Location

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6474385
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DEXAR255660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!PEOPLE MOVER!!3.3L V6!!ONLY 156,000 KMS!!STOW N' GO!!7 PASSENGER!!ALL POWER OPTIONS!!AIR CONDITON\!!REAR HEAT!!ALLOYS!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 5,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

 

 

 

                                               PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204

                                                            

                                            WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!

                                  

                                    EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

