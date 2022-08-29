Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

254,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Swift Auto

416-822-5204

SE

SE

Location

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

254,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9116917
  • VIN: 2d4rn4de5ar437573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!PEOPLE MOVER!!7 PASSENGER!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 4,495 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

