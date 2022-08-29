2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,495 + taxes & licensing 2 5 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9116917

9116917 VIN: 2d4rn4de5ar437573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

