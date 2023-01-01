$6,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
C/V LADDER RACK ELECTRIC INVERTER
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9813121
- VIN: 2D4CN1AE9AR179583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!ONLY 193,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 3.3L V6!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!REAR CONTRACTOR SHELVES!!LADDER RACK!!ELECTRIC INVERTER!!ALL DECKED OUT AND READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.