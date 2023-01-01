$13,999+ tax & licensing
416-822-5204
2010 Ford F-150
LONG BOX MIRANDA FIBREGLASS CAP
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,999
- Listing ID: 10140486
- VIN: 1ftvx1cvxakc31542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD F-150 WORKHORSE!!ONLY 113,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!SUPER CAB!!5.4L TRITON V8!!AUTOMATIC!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!8 FT LONG BOXXX!!MIRANDA FIBREGLASS CAP!!LADDER RACK!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN STRAIGHT TRUCK!!WORKSHOP ON WHEELS!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 13,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
