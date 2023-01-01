Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

LONG BOX MIRANDA FIBREGLASS CAP

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

LONG BOX MIRANDA FIBREGLASS CAP

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1688481496
  2. 1688481500
  3. 1688481504
  4. 1688481508
  5. 1688481512
  6. 1688481515
  7. 1688481517
  8. 1688481520
  9. 1688481523
  10. 1688481526
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140486
  • VIN: 1ftvx1cvxakc31542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD F-150 WORKHORSE!!ONLY 113,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!SUPER CAB!!5.4L TRITON V8!!AUTOMATIC!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!8 FT LONG BOXXX!!MIRANDA FIBREGLASS CAP!!LADDER RACK!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN STRAIGHT TRUCK!!WORKSHOP ON WHEELS!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 13,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Swift Auto

2010 Ford F-150 LONG...
 113,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2006 Mazda MPV 7 PAS...
 108,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 188,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory