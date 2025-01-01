Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD F-150!!4.6L TRITON V8!!AUTOMATIC!!EXTENDED CAB!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!6.5 FT BOX!!STEP BARS!!FOG LIGHTS!!TOW PKG!!VERY CLEAN STRAIGHT TRUCK!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING.</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2010 Ford F-150

235,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle
12781409

2010 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1753206697
  2. 1753206697
  3. 1753206697
  4. 1753206697
  5. 1753206697
  6. 1753206697
  7. 1753206697
  8. 1753206697
  9. 1753206697
  10. 1753206697
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
235,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftex1c84ake09536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD F-150!!4.6L TRITON V8!!AUTOMATIC!!EXTENDED CAB!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!6.5 FT BOX!!STEP BARS!!FOG LIGHTS!!TOW PKG!!VERY CLEAN STRAIGHT TRUCK!!MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING.

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Auto

Used 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 1 TON ONLY 150,000 KMS for sale in York, ON
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 1 TON ONLY 150,000 KMS 150,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van HEAVY DUTY 1 TON ONLY 185,000 KMS for sale in York, ON
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van HEAVY DUTY 1 TON ONLY 185,000 KMS 185,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT KROWN RUST PROOFED for sale in York, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT KROWN RUST PROOFED 190,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2010 Ford F-150