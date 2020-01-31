2010 Ford F-150

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

WOW!!BUILT FORD TOUGH!!4.6L TRITON V8!!6.5 FT BOX!!EXTENDED CAB!!4 X 4!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!LIFTED SUSPENSION!!BLACKED OUT RIMS 20 INCH RIMS!!TOW PKG!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204 WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Windows Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

