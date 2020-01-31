Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 221,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4668216
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E80AFD90165
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
6

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

WOW!!BUILT FORD TOUGH!!4.6L TRITON V8!!6.5 FT BOX!!EXTENDED CAB!!4 X 4!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!LIFTED SUSPENSION!!BLACKED OUT RIMS 20 INCH RIMS!!TOW PKG!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING


                                              PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204

                                                           

                                           WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!

                                 

                                   EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Auto

2007 GMC Canyon SLE ...
 193,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Dakota SX...
 180,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda B-Series ...
 159,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Send A Message