Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Ranger

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT 4X4

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5678532
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE4APA20905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!BUILT FORD TOUGH!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!SPORT!!4 X 4!!DARK SHADOW GREY METALLIC WITH CHARCOAL INTERIOR!!ICE COLD A/C!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 9,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

 

 

 

                                               PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204

                                                            

                                            WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!

                                  

                                    EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tow Hooks
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Swift Auto

2008 Ford Ranger FX4...
 160,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger SPO...
 186,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 150,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory