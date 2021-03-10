2010 GMC Savana

+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!DELUXE CHROME PKG!!HEAVY DUTY!!8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!DIVIDER!!LADDER RACK!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 11,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5