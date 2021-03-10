Menu
2010 GMC Savana

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

HEAVY DUTY LADDER RACK DIVIDER

HEAVY DUTY LADDER RACK DIVIDER

Location

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Certified

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6815813
  • VIN: 1gtzgfba8a1152714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!DELUXE CHROME PKG!!HEAVY DUTY!!8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!DIVIDER!!LADDER RACK!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 11,999 + HST AND LICENSING

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

 

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

