2010 Nissan Frontier

169,000 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2010 Nissan Frontier

2010 Nissan Frontier

Pro 4-X

2010 Nissan Frontier

Pro 4-X

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9231142
  VIN: 1n6ad0ev4ac407393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!FULLY LOADED!!NISSAN FRONTIER PRO-4X PKG!!ONLY 169,000 KMS!!4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD A/C!!PRO 4-X POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!POWER SUNROOF!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!FOLD UP TONNEAU COVER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!MUST BE SEEN!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY  $ 14,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

