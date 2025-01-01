Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS CHEVROLET EXPRESS 3500!!ONLY 150,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!HEAVY DUTY PROTECTIVE REAR WALL CLADDING!!HEAVY DUTY REAR COMPOSITE FLOORING!!HEAVY DUTY 8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!1 TON!!KROWN RUST PROOFED!!THIS VAN MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 12,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

1 TON ONLY 150,000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle
12744342

2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

1 TON ONLY 150,000 KMS

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1752254582693
  2. 1752254583198
  3. 1752254583655
  4. 1752254584115
  5. 1752254584594
  6. 1752254585053
  7. 1752254585508
  8. 1752254585949
  9. 1752254586401
  10. 1752254586859
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1gczgtfa6b1186290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS CHEVROLET EXPRESS 3500!!ONLY 150,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!HEAVY DUTY PROTECTIVE REAR WALL CLADDING!!HEAVY DUTY REAR COMPOSITE FLOORING!!HEAVY DUTY 8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!1 TON!!KROWN RUST PROOFED!!THIS VAN MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 12,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Auto

Used 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van HEAVY DUTY 1 TON ONLY 185,000 KMS for sale in York, ON
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van HEAVY DUTY 1 TON ONLY 185,000 KMS 185,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT KROWN RUST PROOFED for sale in York, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT KROWN RUST PROOFED 190,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE STOW N GO LEATHER for sale in York, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE STOW N GO LEATHER 186,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van