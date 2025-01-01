Menu
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS CHEVROLET EXPRESS 2500!!ONLY 131,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!HEAVY DUTY PROTECTIVE REAR WALL CLADDING!!HEAVY DUTY REAR COMPOSITE FLOORING!!HEAVY DUTY 8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!KROWN RUST PROOFED!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!THIS VAN MUST BE SEEN AND TEST DRIVEN!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 12,999 + HST AND LICENSING

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

ONLY 131,000 KMS POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCWGFFA6B1185046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204

