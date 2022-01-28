$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Swift Auto
416-822-5204
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT STOW N GO
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8186940
- VIN: 2D4RN4DG3BR724803
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!7 PASSENGER!!STOW N GO!!ONLY 174,000 KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!PEOPLE MOVER!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5