Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW N GO

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW N GO

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8186940
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG3BR724803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!7 PASSENGER!!STOW N GO!!ONLY 174,000 KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!PEOPLE MOVER!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Swift Auto

2007 Dodge Dakota QU...
 146,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Econoline ...
 170,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger SPO...
 192,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory