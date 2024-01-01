$11,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Econoline
EXTENDED HEAVY DUTY
2011 Ford Econoline
EXTENDED HEAVY DUTY
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 252,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD ECONOLINE E-250!!CHROME PKG!!EXXXXXTENDED!!UNBREAKABLE 4.6L TRITON V8!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!HEAVY DUTY!!8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!LADDER RACK!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!CARPET LAYERS DREAM!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 11,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Swift Auto
Email Swift Auto
Swift Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-822-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204