Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD ECONOLINE E-250!!CHROME PKG!!EXXXXXTENDED!!UNBREAKABLE 4.6L TRITON V8!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!HEAVY DUTY!!8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!LADDER RACK!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!CARPET LAYERS DREAM!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 11,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!<br /><br />WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! <br /><br />EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2011 Ford Econoline

252,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Econoline

EXTENDED HEAVY DUTY

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Econoline

EXTENDED HEAVY DUTY

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1726259614
  2. 1726259617
  3. 1726259620
  4. 1726259623
  5. 1726259625
  6. 1726259627
  7. 1726259630
  8. 1726259633
  9. 1726259637
  10. 1726259639
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
252,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftns2ew1bdb17414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD ECONOLINE E-250!!CHROME PKG!!EXXXXXTENDED!!UNBREAKABLE 4.6L TRITON V8!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!HEAVY DUTY!!8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!LADDER RACK!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!CARPET LAYERS DREAM!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 11,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Auto

Used 2011 Ford Econoline EXTENDED HEAVY DUTY for sale in York, ON
2011 Ford Econoline EXTENDED HEAVY DUTY 252,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan LADDER RACK ELECTRIC INVERTER for sale in York, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan LADDER RACK ELECTRIC INVERTER 212,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Caliber SXT ONLY 110,000 KMS for sale in York, ON
2009 Dodge Caliber SXT ONLY 110,000 KMS 110,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Econoline