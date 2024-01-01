$17,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger
FX4 OFF ROAD ONLY 59,000 KMS
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 59,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!LOOK AT THIS BEAUTY!!FORD RANGER FX4 OFF ROAD PKG!!ONLY 59,000 ORIGINAL KMS, NOT A MISPRINT, 59,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!FOLD UP TONNEAU COVER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!THIS TRUCK LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!MUST BE SEEN!!YOU CANNOT, WILL NOT FIND ONE LIKE THIS!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 17,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
