<p>WOW!!LOOK AT THIS BEAUTY!!FORD RANGER FX4 OFF ROAD PKG!!ONLY 59,000 ORIGINAL KMS, NOT A MISPRINT, 59,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!FOLD UP TONNEAU COVER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!THIS TRUCK LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!MUST BE SEEN!!YOU CANNOT, WILL NOT FIND ONE LIKE THIS!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 17,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!<br /><br />WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! <br /><br />EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2011 Ford Ranger

59,000 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
59,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftlr4fe7bpa32306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

