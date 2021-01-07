Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

231,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT 4X4

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT 4X4

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

231,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6380726
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE8BPA86715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 231,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!BUILT FORD TOUGH!!4.0L V6!!SPORT!!4 X 4!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 9,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

 

 

 

                                               PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204

                                                            

                                            WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!

                                  

                                    EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Engine Immobilizer

