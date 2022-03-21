Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

155,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Swift Auto

416-822-5204

SPORT 4X4

SPORT 4X4

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8753348
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE7BPA13397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD RANGER SPORT!!4 X 4!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!ONLY 155,000 KMS!!AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 12,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

