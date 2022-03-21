$12,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204
2011 Ford Ranger
SPORT 4X4
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8753348
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE7BPA13397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD RANGER SPORT!!4 X 4!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!ONLY 155,000 KMS!!AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 12,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.