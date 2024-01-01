Menu
<p>ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS TRANSIT CONNECT WITH ONLY 99,000 ORIGINAL KMS, NOT A MISPRINT, YES, 99,000KMS!!GAS SIPPING 2.0 4 CYL!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!ELECTRIC INVERTER!!CAGED WINDOWS!!LADDER RACK!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!ALL DECKED OUT AND READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 11,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!<br /><br />WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! <br /><br />EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2011 Ford Transit Connect

99,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Transit Connect

LADDERN RACK DIVIDER

2011 Ford Transit Connect

LADDERN RACK DIVIDER

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS6BN5BT045887

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS TRANSIT CONNECT WITH ONLY 99,000 ORIGINAL KMS, NOT A MISPRINT, YES, 99,000KMS!!GAS SIPPING 2.0 4 CYL!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!ELECTRIC INVERTER!!CAGED WINDOWS!!LADDER RACK!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!ALL DECKED OUT AND READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 11,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2011 Ford Transit Connect