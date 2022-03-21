Menu
2011 Ford Transit Connect

143,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Swift Auto

416-822-5204

114.6" XLT w/rear door glass

Location

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

143,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8797217
  • VIN: nm0ls7dn6bt067593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!TRANSIT CONNECT XLT!!GAS SIPPING 2.0L 4 CYL!!ONLY 143,000 KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!REAR CONTRACTOR SHELVES!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 12,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

