$12,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204
2011 Ford Transit Connect
114.6" XLT w/rear door glass
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8797217
- VIN: nm0ls7dn6bt067593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!TRANSIT CONNECT XLT!!GAS SIPPING 2.0L 4 CYL!!ONLY 143,000 KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!REAR CONTRACTOR SHELVES!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 12,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.