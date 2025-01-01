$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD LIMITED ONLY 147,000 KMS
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!LOOK AT THIS BEAUTY!!2011 HYUNDAI SANTE FE LIMITED!!FINISHED IN GORGEOUS SNOW WHITE PEARL!!ONLY 147,000 KMS!!3.5L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!POWER HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE!!REVERSE CAMERA!!NAVIGATION!!POWER SUNROOF!!STEP BARS!!ALLOY WHEELS!!OIL SPRAYED AND UNDERCOATED!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!TRUE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWN IN THIS SUV!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST NAD LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
