Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS TRANSIT CONNECT WITH ONLY 159,000 KMS!!GAS SIPPING 2.0 4 CYL!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!ELECTRIC INVERTER!!LADDER RACK!!CAGED WINDOWS!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!ALL DECKED OUT AND READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!<br /><br />WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! <br /><br />EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p><p> </p>

2012 Ford Transit Connect

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Transit Connect

LADDER RACK ELECTRIC INVERTER

Watch This Vehicle
12116838

2012 Ford Transit Connect

LADDER RACK ELECTRIC INVERTER

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1737585076
  2. 1737585078
  3. 1737585083
  4. 1737585087
  5. 1737585092
  6. 1737585097
  7. 1737585118
  8. 1737585122
  9. 1737585128
  10. 1737585134
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN nm0ls6bn4ct081779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS TRANSIT CONNECT WITH ONLY 159,000 KMS!!GAS SIPPING 2.0 4 CYL!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!ELECTRIC INVERTER!!LADDER RACK!!CAGED WINDOWS!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!ALL DECKED OUT AND READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Auto

Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND for sale in York, ON
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND 245,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 PASSENGER for sale in York, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 PASSENGER 185,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM ProMaster NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND for sale in York, ON
2016 RAM ProMaster NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND 181,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Transit Connect