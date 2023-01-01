Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

311,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

LEATHER POWER SUNROOF

2013 Dodge Journey

LEATHER POWER SUNROOF

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

311,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9539479
  • VIN: 3c4pdcab4dt540562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 311,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!DODGE JOURNEY FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL COPPERHEAD PEARL!!GAS SIPPING 2.4L 4 CYL!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!TWO TONE LEATHER INTERIOR!!POWER SUNROOF!!ALLOYS!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 4,999 + HST AND LICENISNG

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

