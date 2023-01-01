$4,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204
2013 Dodge Journey
LEATHER POWER SUNROOF
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9539479
- VIN: 3c4pdcab4dt540562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 311,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!DODGE JOURNEY FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL COPPERHEAD PEARL!!GAS SIPPING 2.4L 4 CYL!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!TWO TONE LEATHER INTERIOR!!POWER SUNROOF!!ALLOYS!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 4,999 + HST AND LICENISNG
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.