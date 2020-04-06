Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

E-250 HEAVY DUTY

2013 Ford Econoline

E-250 HEAVY DUTY

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 217,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4851000
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW4DDA32660
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.6L V8!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!IICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!LADDER RACK!!HEAVY DUTY!!8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 


                                               PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204
                                                           
                                            WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
                                 
                                    EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

