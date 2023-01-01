$11,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204
2013 Ford Transit Connect
LADDER RACK REAR SHELVES DIVIDER
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10350123
- VIN: nm0ls7bnxdt154287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT!!GAS SIPPING 2.0L 4 CYL!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITON!!DIVIDER!!REAR SHELVING!!LADDER RACK!!NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY WELL MAINTAINED!!ALL DECKED OUT AND READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 11,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.