2013 Ford Transit Connect

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2013 Ford Transit Connect

2013 Ford Transit Connect

LADDER RACK REAR SHELVES DIVIDER

2013 Ford Transit Connect

LADDER RACK REAR SHELVES DIVIDER

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350123
  • VIN: nm0ls7bnxdt154287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT!!GAS SIPPING 2.0L 4 CYL!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITON!!DIVIDER!!REAR SHELVING!!LADDER RACK!!NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY WELL MAINTAINED!!ALL DECKED OUT AND READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 11,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

