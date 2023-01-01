2013 Ford Transit Connect

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10350123

10350123 VIN: nm0ls7bnxdt154287

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.