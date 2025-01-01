$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-9
GT AWD ONLY 168,000 KMS
2013 Mazda CX-9
GT AWD ONLY 168,000 KMS
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS 2013 MAZDA CX-9 GRAND TOURING FINISHED IN GORGEOUS LIQUID SILVER!!ONLY 168,000 KMS!!7 PASSENGER!!ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!3.7 V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!POWER HEATED LEATHER AND SUEDE INTERIOR!!NAVIGATION!!REVERSE CAMERA!!POWER SUNROOF!!FULLY LOADED!!20 INCH ALLOYS WRAPPED IN NEW RUBBER!!TOW PKG!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Swift Auto
Email Swift Auto
Swift Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-822-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-822-5204