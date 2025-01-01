Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS 2013 MAZDA CX-9 GRAND TOURING FINISHED IN GORGEOUS LIQUID SILVER!!ONLY 168,000 KMS!!7 PASSENGER!!ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!3.7 V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!POWER HEATED LEATHER AND SUEDE INTERIOR!!NAVIGATION!!REVERSE CAMERA!!POWER SUNROOF!!FULLY LOADED!!20 INCH ALLOYS WRAPPED IN NEW RUBBER!!TOW PKG!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!<br /><br />WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! <br /><br />EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2013 Mazda CX-9

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD ONLY 168,000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle
13182233

2013 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD ONLY 168,000 KMS

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1763220755548
  2. 1763220756031
  3. 1763220756484
  4. 1763220756922
  5. 1763220757342
  6. 1763220757743
  7. 1763220758182
  8. 1763220758615
  9. 1763220759031
  10. 1763220759432
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3TB3DA2D0415054

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS 2013 MAZDA CX-9 GRAND TOURING FINISHED IN GORGEOUS LIQUID SILVER!!ONLY 168,000 KMS!!7 PASSENGER!!ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!3.7 V6!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!POWER HEATED LEATHER AND SUEDE INTERIOR!!NAVIGATION!!REVERSE CAMERA!!POWER SUNROOF!!FULLY LOADED!!20 INCH ALLOYS WRAPPED IN NEW RUBBER!!TOW PKG!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Auto

Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect XLT DIVIDER LADDER RACK for sale in York, ON
2011 Ford Transit Connect XLT DIVIDER LADDER RACK 221,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 3500 1 TON ONLY 171,000 KMS for sale in York, ON
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 3500 1 TON ONLY 171,000 KMS 171,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE P.SLIDING DOORS P.TAILGATE for sale in York, ON
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE P.SLIDING DOORS P.TAILGATE 173,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2013 Mazda CX-9