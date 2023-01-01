$10,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204
2014 Ford Econoline
HEAVY DUTY
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9488469
- VIN: 1ftne2el3edb11163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 292,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!UNBREAKABLE 4.6L V8!!CHROME PKG!!AIR CONDITION!!HEAVY DUTY!!8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!BARN DOORS!!VERY WELL MAINTAINED!!MUST BE SEEN!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENISNG
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.