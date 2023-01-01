Menu
2014 Ford Econoline

292,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Swift Auto

416-822-5204

HEAVY DUTY

HEAVY DUTY

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

292,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9488469
  • VIN: 1ftne2el3edb11163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 292,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!UNBREAKABLE 4.6L V8!!CHROME PKG!!AIR CONDITION!!HEAVY DUTY!!8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!BARN DOORS!!VERY WELL MAINTAINED!!MUST BE SEEN!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 10,999 + HST AND LICENISNG

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

