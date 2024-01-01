$6,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD NAVI REVERSE CAMERA
2015 Ford Escape
4WD NAVI REVERSE CAMERA
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD ESCAPE SE FINISHED IN GORGEOUS INGOT SILVER!!1.6L ECOBOOST!!AUTOMATIC!!4 WHEEL DRIVE!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER HEATED SEATS!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!NAVIGATION!!REVERSE CAMERA!!BLUETOOTH!!ALLOYS!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Swift Auto
Email Swift Auto
Swift Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-822-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-822-5204