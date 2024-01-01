Menu
<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD ESCAPE SE FINISHED IN GORGEOUS INGOT SILVER!!1.6L ECOBOOST!!AUTOMATIC!!4 WHEEL DRIVE!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER HEATED SEATS!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!NAVIGATION!!REVERSE CAMERA!!BLUETOOTH!!ALLOYS!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!<br /><br />WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! <br /><br />EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2015 Ford Escape

233,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
4WD NAVI REVERSE CAMERA

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
233,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX9FUB51635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS FORD ESCAPE SE FINISHED IN GORGEOUS INGOT SILVER!!1.6L ECOBOOST!!AUTOMATIC!!4 WHEEL DRIVE!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER HEATED SEATS!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!NAVIGATION!!REVERSE CAMERA!!BLUETOOTH!!ALLOYS!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 6,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-822-5204

