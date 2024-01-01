Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!HEAVY DUTY CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS GMC SAVANA 3500 1 TON!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!VERY HARD TO FIND SLIDING DOOR OPTION!!HEAVY DUTY 1 TON SUSPENSION!!NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND!!REAR SHELVING!!DIVIDER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 14,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!<br /><br />WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! <br /><br />EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van

217,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van

3500 1 TON SLIDING DOOR NO WINDOWS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van

3500 1 TON SLIDING DOOR NO WINDOWS

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1728489676
  2. 1728489679
  3. 1728489681
  4. 1728489684
  5. 1728489690
  6. 1728489695
  7. 1728489697
  8. 1728489702
  9. 1728489706
  10. 1728489708
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTZ7TCG4F1103714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!HEAVY DUTY CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS GMC SAVANA 3500 1 TON!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!VERY HARD TO FIND SLIDING DOOR OPTION!!HEAVY DUTY 1 TON SUSPENSION!!NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND!!REAR SHELVING!!DIVIDER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 14,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Auto

Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van 3500 1 TON SLIDING DOOR NO WINDOWS for sale in York, ON
2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van 3500 1 TON SLIDING DOOR NO WINDOWS 217,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Ranger FX4 OFF ROAD ONLY 59,000 KMS for sale in York, ON
2011 Ford Ranger FX4 OFF ROAD ONLY 59,000 KMS 59,000 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM Cargo Van LADDER RACK DIVIDER for sale in York, ON
2012 RAM Cargo Van LADDER RACK DIVIDER 138,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van