2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD 4dr V6 HSE
Location
GT Fine Cars
1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9202129
- Stock #: PAB1102
- VIN: SALWR2VF4FA508167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 RANGE ROVER SPORT V6 HSE
CARFAX VERIFIED | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS
Top Features Automatic Running board Navigation System Rear View Camera Sunroof Cruise Control Push Button Start Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! GT Fine Cars is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Come see Rex!
***Plus applicable taxes and licensing***
WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT
Monday - Friday 10-6
Saturday 10-4
Don't miss out on this deal,. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports
Vehicle Features
