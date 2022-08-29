Menu
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

GT Fine Cars

647-638-4010

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr V6 HSE

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr V6 HSE

Location

GT Fine Cars

1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5

647-638-4010

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202129
  • Stock #: PAB1102
  • VIN: SALWR2VF4FA508167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 RANGE ROVER SPORT V6 HSE 

CARFAX VERIFIED | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS 

Top Features Automatic Running board Navigation System Rear View Camera Sunroof Cruise Control Push Button Start Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! GT Fine Cars is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!  Come see Rex!

     ***Plus applicable taxes and licensing***

      WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-4

***416-288-6824***

     ***Ask for Rex***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$ 36,500 + HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$ 37,500 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

Don't miss out on this deal,. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

GT Fine Cars

GT Fine Cars

1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5

