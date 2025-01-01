Menu
<p>ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS 2016 CHEVROLET EXPRESS 2500!!ONLY 197,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!AUTOMATIC!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!HEAVY DUTY REAR FLOORING!!NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND!!REVERSE CAMERA!!HEAVY DUTY 8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 12,999 + HST AND LICENISNG</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

197,000 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND REVERSE CAMERA

2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND REVERSE CAMERA

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1gcwgaff7g1280060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS 2016 CHEVROLET EXPRESS 2500!!ONLY 197,000 KMS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!AUTOMATIC!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!HEAVY DUTY REAR FLOORING!!NO WINDOWS ALL AROUND!!REVERSE CAMERA!!HEAVY DUTY 8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 12,999 + HST AND LICENISNG

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van