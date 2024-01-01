Menu
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS GMC SAVANA 2500!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!AUTOMATIC!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!HEAVY DUTY!!8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!CHROME PKG!!REVERSE CAMERA!!NO ACCIDENTS, CAFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 12,999 + HST AND LICENSING

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

2016 GMC Savana Cargo Van

241,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Savana Cargo Van

POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS HEAVY DUTY

11963253

2016 GMC Savana Cargo Van

POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS HEAVY DUTY

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
241,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFF5G1125684

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS GMC SAVANA 2500!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!AUTOMATIC!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!AIR CONDITION!!HEAVY DUTY!!8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!CHROME PKG!!REVERSE CAMERA!!NO ACCIDENTS, CAFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 12,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Windows

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2016 GMC Savana Cargo Van