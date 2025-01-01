Menu
2025 Honda CBR500RA

2,000 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda CBR500RA

12513559

2025 Honda CBR500RA

Location

GT Fine Cars

1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5

416-288-6824

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Blue
  Body Style Dual Sport
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Mileage 2,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

GT Fine Cars

GT Fine Cars

1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5

416-288-6824

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

GT Fine Cars

416-288-6824

2025 Honda CBR500RA