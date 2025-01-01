$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Honda CBR500RA
Location
GT Fine Cars
1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5
416-288-6824
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Dual Sport
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Mileage 2,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
