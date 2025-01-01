$12,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Suzuki SV650
ABS
2025 Suzuki SV650
ABS
Location
GT Fine Cars
1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5
416-288-6824
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
500KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Dual Sport
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 500 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GT Fine Cars
2025 Suzuki SV650 ABS 500 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
2025 Honda CBR500RA 2,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Email GT Fine Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Fine Cars
1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5
Call Dealer
416-288-XXXX(click to show)
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
GT Fine Cars
416-288-6824
2025 Suzuki SV650