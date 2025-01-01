Menu
2025 Suzuki SV650

500 KM

Details

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
ABS

12513565

Location

GT Fine Cars

1749 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V5

416-288-6824

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
500KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Dual Sport
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 500 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

