2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$1,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4614108
  • Stock #: S6454C
  • VIN: 5NMSG73E08H172951
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Auto Wholesalers - located at 600 North River Road at Discover KIA - is Charlottetown's premier automotive destination for exclusively pre-owned as-traded vehicles featuring all major makes and models from every manufacturer! Our on site staff work with you to find the car truck Van or SUV that best meets your needs and offer the most hassle-free buying experience in the business! You can always view the full lineup at AutoWholesalers.ca!

Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

