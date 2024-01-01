$3,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Frontier
2008 Nissan Frontier
Location
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
902-892-6577
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,000KM
VIN 1N6AD07W98C404652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
902-892-6577
Alternate Numbers855-781-7902
2008 Nissan Frontier