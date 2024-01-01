Menu
2008 Nissan Frontier

183,000 KM

Details Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Frontier

nismo

2008 Nissan Frontier
nismo

nismo

Location

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-6577

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,000KM
VIN 1N6AD07W98C404652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-XXXX

902-892-6577

Alternate Numbers
855-781-7902
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

902-892-6577

2008 Nissan Frontier