2009 Honda Odyssey

115,490 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Odyssey

EX

2009 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 11070512
  2. 11070512
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL38429B501834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N414028A
  • Mileage 115,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-XXXX

902-894-4069

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2009 Honda Odyssey