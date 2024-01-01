Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2009 Hyundai Elantra. Pwr window lockout, Passenger occupancy sensor, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Hood buckling creases, Front/rear crumple zones. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel, T125/80D15 compact spare tire, Shift interlock system, Seatback pockets, Remote fuel filler door/hood/trunk release, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, Pwr window lockout.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Elantra!</p>

2009 Hyundai Elantra

221,674 KM

Details Description Features

$2,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Hyundai Elantra

L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Elantra

L

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 11476751
  2. 11476751
Contact Seller

$2,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
221,674KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDU45D19U679271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N064910B
  • Mileage 221,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2009 Hyundai Elantra. Pwr window lockout, Passenger occupancy sensor, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Hood buckling creases, Front/rear crumple zones.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel, T125/80D15 compact spare tire, Shift interlock system, Seatback pockets, Remote fuel filler door/hood/trunk release, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, Pwr window lockout.

Visit Us Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Elantra!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra L for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2009 Hyundai Elantra L 221,674 KM $2,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium 181,000 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 131,295 KM $13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Elantra