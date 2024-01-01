$2,998+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Elantra
2009 Hyundai Elantra
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$2,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N064910B
- Mileage 221,674 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2009 Hyundai Elantra. Pwr window lockout, Passenger occupancy sensor, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Hood buckling creases, Front/rear crumple zones.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel, T125/80D15 compact spare tire, Shift interlock system, Seatback pockets, Remote fuel filler door/hood/trunk release, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, Pwr window lockout.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
902-569-2277