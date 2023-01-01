$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2009 Toyota Corolla
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10616340
- Stock #: N052219C
- VIN: 2T1BU40E19C184268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 244,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2009 Toyota Corolla. Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides, Front side air bags, Front seat belt pretensioners, force limiters, B-pillar adjustment, Front & rear side curtain air bags, Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger status indicator.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: * Trustworthy * Efficient * Superb reputation * Excellent resale value * Choice of engines: 1.8 or 2.4 (XRS)
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Warnings -inc: low fuel, oil & washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt, Upper & lower glove box, Tinted glass w/acoustic windshield glass, Temporary spare tire, Stainless steel exhaust system, Sound insulating engine cover, Retractable coat hooks, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear torsion beam suspension w/coil springs, Rear seat heater ducts.
Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.