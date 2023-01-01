Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

244,750 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

902-569-2277

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

244,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: N052219C
  VIN: 2T1BU40E19C184268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 244,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2009 Toyota Corolla. Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides, Front side air bags, Front seat belt pretensioners, force limiters, B-pillar adjustment, Front & rear side curtain air bags, Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger status indicator.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: * Trustworthy * Efficient * Superb reputation * Excellent resale value * Choice of engines: 1.8 or 2.4 (XRS)

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Warnings -inc: low fuel, oil & washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt, Upper & lower glove box, Tinted glass w/acoustic windshield glass, Temporary spare tire, Stainless steel exhaust system, Sound insulating engine cover, Retractable coat hooks, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear torsion beam suspension w/coil springs, Rear seat heater ducts.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

