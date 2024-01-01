Menu
<p> Youll have no regrets driving this dependable 2010 Ford Focus. Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), SOS post crash alert system, Side intrusion door beams, Side curtain air bags, Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions. </p> <p><strong> Expert Reviews!</strong><br /> As reported by KBB.com: A progressive look, more refined handling and additional features make the 2010 Ford Focus an even more appealing choice for drivers seeking a value-oriented American compact. However, its the SYNC system that really sets it apart from all of its competitors, particularly for those who use their cars as mobile offices or entertainment centers. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unique front/rear fascias, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering column, T125/80D15 spare tire, SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist, Speed control, Spare tire nut wrench & jack, SOS post crash alert system, Solar tinted glass.</p>

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

