2010 Ford Focus
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N276179B
- Mileage 103,805 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this dependable 2010 Ford Focus. Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), SOS post crash alert system, Side intrusion door beams, Side curtain air bags, Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: A progressive look, more refined handling and additional features make the 2010 Ford Focus an even more appealing choice for drivers seeking a value-oriented American compact. However, its the SYNC system that really sets it apart from all of its competitors, particularly for those who use their cars as mobile offices or entertainment centers.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unique front/rear fascias, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering column, T125/80D15 spare tire, SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist, Speed control, Spare tire nut wrench & jack, SOS post crash alert system, Solar tinted glass.
