2010 Ford Ranger

207,226 KM

Details Description Features

$8,388

+ tax & licensing
$8,388

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

207,226KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8376555
  • Stock #: T095632B
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE7APA49215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # T095632B
  • Mileage 207,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this impeccable 2010 Ford Ranger. Tire pressure monitoring system, Single-note horn, Side seat airbags, Roll Stability Control, Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags.

Trailer tow class III *Class III capability w/V6 engine only.*, Tire pressure monitoring system, Solar tinted glass, Smokers pkg -inc: black ash cup in cupholder, cigarette lighter in instrument panel, Skid plates -inc: fuel tank, SIRIUS satellite radio w/(6) month subscription, Single-note horn, Side seat airbags, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Roll Stability Control.

Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

