<p> Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2010 Hyundai Accent. Shift interlock system, Pwr window lock-out button, Passenger occupancy sensor, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Front/rear crumple zones. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>SPACE SILVER PEARL METALLIC, GREY, CLOTH SEATS, Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel, Shift interlock system, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel door & trunk releases, Reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver multi-adjustable seat w/adjustable head restraints, Rear window defroster, Rear torsion beam axle.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Youve earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today! </p>

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

VIN KMHCN4BC6AU535188

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL8679A
  • Mileage 203,337 KM

Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2010 Hyundai Accent. Shift interlock system, Pwr window lock-out button, Passenger occupancy sensor, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Front/rear crumple zones.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SPACE SILVER PEARL METALLIC, GREY, CLOTH SEATS, Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel, Shift interlock system, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel door & trunk releases, Reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver multi-adjustable seat w/adjustable head restraints, Rear window defroster, Rear torsion beam axle.

Visit Us Today
You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

4 Speed Automatic

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

