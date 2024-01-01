$2,595+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
$2,595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TL8679A
- Mileage 203,337 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2010 Hyundai Accent. Shift interlock system, Pwr window lock-out button, Passenger occupancy sensor, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Front/rear crumple zones.
SPACE SILVER PEARL METALLIC, GREY, CLOTH SEATS, Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel, Shift interlock system, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel door & trunk releases, Reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver multi-adjustable seat w/adjustable head restraints, Rear window defroster, Rear torsion beam axle.
You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
