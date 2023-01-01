$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Discover Kia
902-894-4069
2010 Kia Forte
2010 Kia Forte
2.0L EX
Location
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
107,786KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10494969
- Stock #: N117596A
- VIN: KNAFU4A29A5290293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,786 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Discover Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Discover Kia
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1